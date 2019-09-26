A man turned out to be under the influence of methamphetamine when he was found slumped over in his vehicle.
On Sept 22, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was dispatched to the Log Store in regards to a man who was asleep in a vehicle while it was running. The man was slumped over the steering wheel when the deputy arrived. Dreadfulwater took the keys out of the ignition and tried several times to wake up the man. Cody Fulton said he was "just tired" even though he looked puzzled that the deputy was there. Dreadfulwater noticed a black bag on the passenger seat that had syringes and a spoon. The subject was detained while the bag was searched by the deputy. He found a syringe that had a substance in it, and Fulton said it was methamphetamine. The bag contained two syringes, a straw, a spoon, cotton balls, antibiotic ointment, and makeup. Fulton admitted to using meth an hour prior, and he was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Sept. 19, Deputy Curtis Elkins was dispatched to 615 E. Diedrick Lane on a report of trespassing. The landlord of the property, Carol Greenhaw, said she wanted a woman banned from the trailer park. She said tenants told her people were tearing up one of the trailers and a woman was causing problems. When Lt. John Berry and Elkins arrived at the last trailer, Berry saw a man take off running from the back door and toward another residence. As Elkins started back to his unit, a man jumped out of the trailer and ran toward the deputy. Elkins drew his weapon after he saw the man with a black object in his hand. When he told him to drop the object, the man took off running again. Christopher Glen Jones complied with deputies commands and got on the ground. Deputy Justin Gifford searched him and found a knife and other personal belongings. The woman who was causing problems said Jones was her boyfriend and they were helping the resident, Shirley Murphy, pack. The resident said a man broke into her trailer and he wouldn't leave when she told him to. That man kept asking Murphy if he could stay and he took off running when he saw Berry approach.
Alvin Catron told deputies he went for a walk Sept 19 to Cherokee Nation Casino, and when he returned home, his chrome and black wheels were missing. He said he didn't know the brand, model, or serial number for the wheels.
On Sept. 20, Deputy Ryan Robison was called to 14752 W. 809 Road in reference to a theft. Jonathan Elkins said his riding lawn mower had been stolen. He said the mower had been broke down and sitting in his back yard at the time it went missing. He did not have the serial or VIN number to the mower.
Dennis Bluebird said his chain-link fence had been hit by a vehicle on Sept. 21. Deputy Robison said there was damage to the fence, and a headlight belonging to an early model Ford was lying next to it. Bluebird doesn't know who was responsible for the damages.
On Sept. 20, Lt. Berry was flagged down by Isaac Mendoza at Diamondhead Resort. Mendoza said his wallet was missing and that he last he saw it on the kitchen table of his room. He said his roommates said they didn't take the wallet, and they were all there to work Medicine Stone. He said he didn't know his roommates. Mendoza shut down his credit cards and the wallet contained his Social Security card, bank cards, club cards, and photos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.