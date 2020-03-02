A man claimed his roommate was intoxicated when he was attacked and threatened.
On Feb. 29, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was called to a house on North Oaks Road for an assault and battery report. Terry Pepper said his roommate struck him with a two-by-four and then hit him with a piece of concrete. Pepper said the man grabbed a gun and threatened to shoot him before he took off running. Pepper said the man was intoxicated and he didn't know what provoked the attack. Dreadfulwater and other deputies searched the area for the suspect, but couldn't find him. Pepper had a laceration to his head and blood on his face and hands. He didn't want medical treatment.
Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to Sugar Mountain Retreat in regard to a vandalism March 1. Employees said Freddie Brown threw a rock through the front door window because he wanted a girlfriend. Brown told Robison he has racing thoughts and can't control himself. Brown was taken to jail and booked for malicious injury to property.
Ryan Fisher reported his motorcycle was stolen sometime during the night of March 1. Fisher said he suspected a known man to have taken the bike, and Deputy Nick Chute went to the residence to investigate. The man said he didn't know anything about the bike's being stolen and gave the deputy permission to search the property. The bike wasn't there.
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to South 600 Road in regard to a structure fire on March 2. Welling Fire was on scene and said the burnt trailer had no electric or gas. The only information Tannehill had was Martin Webb said two brothers had been arguing about the property.
Gary Foster reported his horse had been stolen sometime within the past two weeks. On Feb. 28, he told deputies he was away from his property to work and returned to find the horse missing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.