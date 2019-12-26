A mother reported her son missing after he received medical attention for an altercation.
On Dec. 22, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to 4 Mile Road in regards to a missing person. Lorraine Williams said her son, John Clayton Williams was missing from Sugar Mountain Retreat. She talked to him the day before and he was being taken to hospital due to an altercation. She said he was released back to the retreat after he received medical attention. Williams called the retreat and they told her John had not been seen since that morning. John is Native American, 5'11, and weighs 210 pounds. Williams said her son may have a black eye from the altercation the day prior. As of Dec. 24, Williams is still missing.
Taylor Kingfisher reported that his car was stolen sometime during the night of Dec. 20. He said he believes he knows the person who took the car, and that person didn't have permission to take or drive the vehicle. Kingfisher said the suspect stayed at his house a few days prior, and he kept asking for a ride to the Dry Creek area. After the man left, Kingfisher couldn't find his car keys. The vehicle is a 2004 maroon Ford Taurus with a Cherokee Nation tag.
On Dec. 18, a man reported that he received threatening messages from his ex's friends. He said he broke up with his girlfriend because she said she was pregnant, but wouldn't provide any proof. A few days later, people messaged him via social media and said they were going to beat him up. Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko advised the man to block the individuals on social media, stop responding to their messages, and obtain a protective order.
Deputy Kim Novak pulled over a Toyota truck for a broken tail light Dec. 20. As he was waiting for information on the individuals to come back, the driver stuck his hand out and threw his lit cigarette on the ground. The passenger, Brandy Lynn Wolf, had warrants out of Cherokee County, and was arrested. The driver was issued a citation for littering and a warning citation for defective equipment.
