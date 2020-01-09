A local business filed an embezzlement report with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office after cash went missing.
Deputy Tanner Hendley took a report from James Hawkins of Arkhola Quarry Jan. 7 regarding potential embezzlement. Hawkins told the deputy that an ex-employee sent three asphalt trucks to McCurtain Dec. 31, and that $4,640 was collected. One of the drivers of the truck then met with the former employee and was given $340 for the delivery fee. On Jan. 2, the employee sent another $3,276.93 to Arkhola and, according to the report, the employee said only two trucks were delivered. However, surveillance cameras show three trucks were seen leaving the construction site. The employee told Hawkins that the rest of the money he collected was placed in a sock drawer at his home and was later placed in a cash bag at Arkhola to be sent out. Deputies were informed that Arkhola has an audit system that is a locked cash bag and is opened under surveillance in case different amounts are turned in. The business is still missing $1,023.07 in cash and $199 in cash from the cash drawer.
A man was attacked by his own dog when he returned home on East Allen Road from work Jan. 4. According to Deputy Nick Chute, the man's wife said she attempted to pull the dog off of him and, after a few moments, the pitbull let go. The man had injuries to his right and left arms, as well as his shoulder area. Northeastern Health System transported him to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. The woman said they planned to euthanize the animal, but Chute advised the couple to quarantine it for 10 days until they could euthanize it.
Hendley was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Welling Road Jan. 6, when he took a report from Dalton Ray Stevens who said a man threatened him. According to the report, Stevens was directing traffic from a crash on Welling Road when a man in a maroon Chevy truck drove at a high rate of speed around the corner and nearly crashed into a firefighter. When Stevens asked the man to slow down, he responded, "F**k you. I'll beat your ass." The man also pulled over to the side of the road and was reportedly interested in fighting Stevens, and showed him a police badge, but Stevens could not identify a badge number or the agency the man supposedly worked for. Hendley did not locate the suspect.
A man was arrested Jan. 7, when deputies were dispatched to a domestic indecent off of Bryant Road. Lt. John Berry said he made contact with a couple upon arrival, and a woman said she was not there when the incident occurred, but returned home when the landlord called to ask her what was going on. Joshua Ashley reportedly threw trash out in the car and broke belongings inside of the house. While speaking with Berry, Ashley admitted to drinking and said that he was upset about his mother passing years earlier. Berry reported that the man was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. Ashley was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
