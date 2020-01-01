A teenager was taken to jail after he had two different run-ins with deputies in one night.
On Dec. 29, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley was called to a residence in Park Hill for a physical disturbance. The victim said his son kicked in the door and tried to fight as he was holding his 8-month-old son. He said the teen hit, pushed, and knocked him down as he tried to put the infant down. The boy said someone told him his dad was trying to have someone beat him up, and he went to the residence to confront him. He maintained he only yelled and his dad fell on his own. Hendley called the Office of Juvenile Affairs and they advised to asked the boy's guardian if it was OK to leave him at Robin Ellis' trailer. Dispatch then notified the deputy that Ellis had two warrants and she was arrested. The boy was released to another adult in the home and Ellis was taken to the detention center. Later that evening, Deputy Bruce Lair informed Hendley that he had the teen pulled over, and the owner of the vehicle wanted to file charges. The teen was taken to the detention center until he could be transported to Craig County Juvenile Detention Center. His charges included burglary in the first degree, assault and battery that was committed in the presence of a child, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, driving with no driver's license, and possession of marijuana.
Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to State Highway 82 in reference to a burglary report Dec. 27. Melodye Fann said her mother's house was broken into sometime during the night. Rafalko observed damages to the front door and said it looked like someone pried the door open. Fann said there were several items that were missing, including checks and some watch bands.
Dale Wilcox reported that there were two bullet holes in his store, Caney Ridge. On Dec. 23, the owner said someone had tired to break in through the front window three days prior.
