A woman was arrested after she fought with her neighbor when she attempted to drive in her yard.
Deputy Justin Gifford was dispatched to an assault call at 19000 E. 803 Road Sept. 19. Torie Robinson said she moved railroad ties into her yard so her neighbors were blocked off from driving into her yard and damaging it. She said Phyllis Drywater came home and got out of her car and moved one of the railroad ties so she could drive through her yard. When Robinson asked her not to move the tie, the woman said she could drive where she wanted and then got in her face and pulled her hair. The woman then punched Robinson in the face and the two ended up on the ground. Gifford said Robinson had blood from her nose and red marks all over her face. When the deputy spoke to Drywater, she said it was Robinson who started the fight and she punched her in self-defense. Ransley Bailey, Drywater's husband, said his wife was defending herself and he didn't break up the fight because it wasn't any of his business. A witness to the fight told deputies Drywater was who started the fight and not Robinson. Based on the evidence and witness statements, Drywater was arrested and transported to the detention center.
On Sept. 12, Deputy Gifford was dispatched to 23806 E. 865 Road on the report of a theft. He met with Monica Howe who said her shed was broken into. The padlock had been cut and the hinge was damaged. She told the deputy she didn't notice anything missing, and she heard an odd noise that evening but didn't think much of it.
Lt. John Berry was dispatched to 607 Green Country Drive for a theft report on Sept. 18. There he met with Kevin Zaring, who said he found his green Bolens push mower. He said he didn't know when it was taken but he used it on Sept. 14 and found it missing.
