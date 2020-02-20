A woman claiming to be Theodore Roosevelt's granddaughter was arrested for public drunk.
On Feb. 16, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to South 365 Road for a disturbance. Dispatch informed him that the suspect was screaming at people and banging on doors. Russell Renfrow said Jodi Sallis was in his back yard and jumping on his trampoline. Broderick said the woman was belligerent and claimed to be undercover. She said she was Theodore Roosevelt's granddaughter and admitted she was drunk and on drugs. Sallis was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication.
On Feb. 15, Deputy Nick Chute was called to West Clyde Maher Road on a report of an intoxicated woman who was standing in the middle of the street. Deputy Kim Novak made contact with a very intoxicated Tammy Sanders while Chute spoke to her mother. The woman said Sanders assaulted her and choked her with a phone cord and hit her in the face. The victim said she almost lost consciousness when Sanders was choking her and she wanted to press charges. Sanders was taken to the detention center and booked for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Jory Poafpybitty was arrested after cops were called to a disturbance Feb. 15. Deputy Pete Broderick was called to a residence in Park Hill after Poafpybitty became belligerent and tried fighting. The suspect said he drank an entire bottle of vodka and was kicked out of the residence. He was taken to jail without incident and booked for public intoxication.
