Deputies were called to assist the Tahlequah Fire Department with combative man.
On Dec. 31, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Lane Yeager was dispatched to a structure fire on West 732 Road after the Tahlequah Fire Department requested law enforcement assistance. Dispatch advised Dustin Decker was interfering with TFD as they tried to extinguish the blaze. A firefighter told Yeager to keep Decker out of their way. Decker continued toward the structure and had to be told to stay back. When Yeager told the man to stay back and to make a clear way for additional fire trucks, Decker puffed out his chest and cussed at the deputy. At one point, Decker asked Yeager if he wanted a piece of him, and yelled to “come get some.” Yeager eventually drew his Taser, and Decker became more upset and confrontational. Investigator Matt Meredith arrived, drew his gun, and gave Decker commands to get on the ground. Decker then complied and was detained. TFD went through the home to ensure the fire was completely out and found a shotgun. Meredith asked Decker why he had the weapon since he was a convicted felon. Decker said he bought the gun as a Christmas present for his son, but it was in his closet. Meredith advised he wasn’t pressing charges at that time and released Decker.
On Jan. 2, Deputy James Carver was on patrol on State Highway 51 when he was blinded by headlights and a road bar. Carver flashed his lights in attempt to signal to the other driver to dim their brights and road bar. The driver ignored Carver’s signal and continued westbound on SH-51. Carver turned around and activated his emergency lights. The deputy said the vehicle went left of center several times and back onto the shoulder before finally pulling over. Dispatch advised the expired tag returned to a Ford truck, and Carver confirmed from the VIN number that the truck had the wrong tag on it. The driver, Austin Freeth, had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him and was asked to exit the vehicle to perform a series of field sobriety tests. Freeth was arrested for driving under the influence after Carver deemed him impaired. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of DUI, transporting an open container, and taxes due state.
Deputy Caleb Rice responded to a burglary report on Jan. 2 in Cookson. Robert Raine reported there were tire marks that didn’t belong to him, and the suspects entered through a breezeway door. Raine said they took his Bighorn safe that was located in the living room. He said there was ammunition, guns, jewelry, and title and deeds inside the safe. Raine provided the user's manual and serial number of the safe. He estimated the total worth of items missing was $50,000 or more.
On Dec. 30, Ty Rogers said she was exchanging a meter for Lake Region Electric Corporation when a dog bit her. Rogers reported the bite to her supervisor and was advised to go to the emergency room. Deputy Yeager and the supervisor tried contacting the dog owner to make sure its shots were up to date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.