A woman claimed someone stole $36,000 worth of jewelry from her house.
On Oct. 2, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Mitchell was dispatched to take the theft report. The homeowner said she noticed an earring in her sink. She opened her bathroom drawer to put the earring up and noticed the jewelry container was empty. The woman said not all the jewelry was missing, and she kept her doors unlocked throughout the day. The woman and her husband were notified of two men who were in the area at the time of the theft.
On Oct. 19, Deputy Caleb Rice was assigned to take a report from a woman in regard to a domestic. The woman said her and her soon-to-be ex-husband were sleeping in separate rooms due to an argument. She said the man got in bed beside her and wouldn’t let her go when she tried to leave. The woman said she tried to leave the room and the man blocked her, so she shoved past him. The woman said the man dragged her on the ground and she kicked out his legs to get him to stop. The woman provided photos of her injuries to Rice, and said she didn’t want to press charges. Rice tried contacting the man by the phone number the woman provided, but he didn’t answer those calls.
Sgt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to North County Line Road on a report of a burglary Oct. 15. Aarick Caldwell reported someone broke into his house and caused damage to the door frame. Caldwell said the chain across the driveway was down and the pad lock had been cut. Caldwell said whoever kicked the door in went through his belongings and he couldn’t tell if anything was missing.
A woman filed a report on an animal complaint with her neighbor’s dogs on Oct. 19. She said the dogs have been terrorizing her family and friends, and have killed several chickens. The woman said the dog owners have been notified and they refused to quarantine the animals.
On Oct. 8, Sgt. Rye responded to North Webster Road in regard to a fraud report. Marian Shirley said someone used her credit card at several places, and she wasn’t sure who was responsible. Shirley provided bank statements that show $623 worth of transactions she said she didn’t make.
