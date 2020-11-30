A woman fell victim to a scam when she was told she was involved with a crime.
On Nov. 24, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy James Morgan responded to the Tahlequah Police Department and met with Tara Wilson. Wilson said she received a call from someone who claimed to be with the Drug Enforcement Administration. The person said they were agent Charlie Hudson, and Wilson was possible involved with a crime in Texas. Wilson said the agent told her she needed to withdraw $500 from her bank account because her Social Security number was going to be suspended. The man told Wilson to put the funds onto a Nike gift card. Wilson said she did and gave the person the card information. Morgan helped Wilson file a claim with the FBI Cyber Crime Division, and advised her to never send money to anyone claiming to be with the FBI, DEA, etc.
Lt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to Redbird Lane for a burglary in progress on Nov. 17. Daniel Contway said he noticed his security camera stopped displaying on his system, and he came to his lake house to see what happened. Contway said the house had been disturbed, an air conditioning unit had been pushed out of the window, and the bedroom had been ransacked. Contway said he was sure two handguns and hydrocodone pills were missing. Rye looked at the video footage and saw a white truck drive by slowly and then a man walk up to the property a short time later. The man was seen going into the carport and then appeared inside the house, coming from the where the bedroom was. He was then seen searching several interior containers. Contway reported two handguns, a radio, a sighting compass, and the pills as missing.
Samantha Copeland reported her purse was stolen from inside her vehicle while she ran into Dollar General on Nov. 23. Copeland said someone went through her Jeep while she was inside the store and took her wallet. She asked a store employee if there were cameras in the parking lot, but they said there were none.
