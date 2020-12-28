A registered sex offender was taken to jail after investigators were informed he had child pornography on his cell phone.
On Dec. 7, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Robison was contacted by someone with information in regard to Donald Paden. They told Robison that Paden was looking at images of child pornography on his phone. A warrant was obtained after investigators recovered the images from Paden’s phone. Deputy Curtis Elkins pulled Paden over on Dec. 14 where he was arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center. Paden was convicted in January 2014 of soliciting sexual content/communication with a minor. He was sentenced to five years probation with time served in CCDC.
Lt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to 814 Road on Dec. 23 for a report of an assault and battery. A woman said she and a man got into a verbal argument, and was trying to wake their children. The woman said she tried to stop the man and he became irate. She said he grabbed her, picked her up, and stuffed her inside the washing machine. She said she ran out of the house, got in her vehicle, and left the property. The man spoke with Rye and he admitted the two got into a verbal argument. He said the woman kept telling him to leave, but he wanted his kids to open their Christmas presents since he helped pay for them. He said the woman tried to hit him and he pinned her against the washing machine while telling her to stop. The woman had injuries consistent with an assault while the man had no injuries.
On Dec. 23, Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to Woodall Drive in regard to a hit and run report. Alexander Cosby said he had his car parked on the curb when he noticed the passenger side panel had been hit. Stephens said there was no paint transfer and there weren’t any cars with damage in the area.
Deputy Lane Yeager responded to a residence where an unknown Jeep was parked on Dec. 22. The homeowner said a bald man exited the vehicle, and unloaded a ladder. Yeager said it’s unclear if the man had illegal intentions since he unloaded the ladder, reloaded it, and left.
