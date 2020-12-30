Investigators discovered the Welling Fire Chief had warrants for his arrest at the time he was pulled over.
On Dec. 23, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brad Baker was conducting a traffic stop when he saw a fire truck running lights and sirens. Baker said as the fire truck got closer to him, he could see Welling Fire Chief Jess Crow Jr. driving and Crystal Hooper in the passenger seat. Hooper appeared to have a child on her lap, and Baker said there were two other children on the center seat between Crow and Hooper. Baker said all three children weren’t wearing seat belts, and Crow was driving in an unsafe manner. Baker followed the Welling Fire Department truck and conducted a traffic stop. Crow said he was going to a grass fire and provided his driver’s license. Baker checked Crow’s information and dispatch confirmed he had warrants. Crow was arrested as well as Hooper, and both were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. The Department of Human Services were contacted and advised of the situation. Baker was advised that Crow and Hooper have taken the children on several calls. The children were released to a family member.
Deputy James Carver was dispatched to 888 Road on a report of a disturbance call on Dec. 30. Dispatch advised the victim wanted a deputy to call her before coming to her residence. Carver ended up meeting the victim at W.W. Hastings Hospital where she explained what occurred. The woman said she and her husband were drinking and got into an argument over a serpentine belt. She said her husband hit her with an ashtray and blacked her eye. The woman said she took away the ashtray and hit her husband in the back of the head. She said her husband took the beer and went into the woods. The woman said she didn’t want to press charges nor talk with an advocate.
Deputy Carver responded to Highway 82C on a report of shots fired on Dec. 29. Sean Sweeney said he heard three gun shots as he was walking out of his shop. He said there was a white sports car with no headlights, turning off a dirt road onto the highway. Sweeney said he walked into his house when he heard three more gunshots. He saw the vehicle drive past his house and he called 911. Sweeney and his friend noticed bullet holes in his car door, and the window was shot out. He told Carver he suspects who may have been responsible, but he didn’t see who fired the shots.
On Dec. 21, James Paul Carter reported someone shot his mailbox. Carter said he noticed a shotgun blast through the face and the side of his mailbox. He said he found a 12-gauge shell next to the mailbox. Carter said it was his birthday and he believed the vandalism was personal.
