A convicted sex offender is wanted after he failed to register with the sheriff’s office.
On Feb. 8, Cherokee County Sgt. Ryan Robison performed a compliance check on Ricky Duane Clopton. Clopton was mailed an address verification letter in December, and failed to return the letter to the sheriff’s office and register. Robison called Clopton several times but the number he last provided was no longer in use. Robison went to the address listed for Clopton, but no contact was made. Clopton is classified as an aggravated lifetime offender, and is required to register with CCSO every 90 days. A warrant for his arrest was requested.
Sgt. Tanner Hendley was dispatched to Park Hill Feb. 12 for a motorist assist call. Dispatch advised that a truck backed up in the roadway and was in the ditch. The driver, Ronald Wayne Jordan, had an odor of marijuana and alcohol and admitted to smoking shortly before Hendley made contact with him. Hendley had the man exit the vehicle to perform a series of field sobriety tests. Jordan was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for driving under the influence, actual physical control, and transporting an open container.
On Feb. 13, Sgt. Hendley responded to 720 Road in Hulbert on a report of an assault. Dispatch advised the caller said their neighbor threw a rock at her dog. Melanie Comer said she let her dog outside and it went onto the neighbor's property. She said Elijah Scott threw rocks at the dog and continued to throw rocks as she was getting the animal. Comer said she tried to reach over the fence to get the dog and Scott threw a rock at her. Scott claimed the dog was barking viciously at him, and he threw the rocks to scare it. He said he never threw rocks at Comer.
