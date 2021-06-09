Deputies responded to a call to find a man holding an alleged burglar at gunpoint.
On June 7, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Robison was dispatched to Clyde Maher Road on a report of someone being held a gunpoint. Robison arrived to find Timothy Barr holding a man on the ground. Barr stated he found Timothy Pugliese inside his shed and going through his items. Pugliese was detained and told deputies he came from a house nearby and was trying to find a place to sleep. Robison said the man appeared to be under the influence and Pugliese admitted to using drugs. Barr said he found Pugliese inside his shed and drew his firearm. He said he fired a shot into the air and ordered Pugliese on the ground until deputies arrived. Pugliese was arrested for second-degree burglary and public intoxication.
Sheriff Jason Chennault responded to Caney Ridge Marina on June 6 in regard to a burglary in progress call. Kelly Harper said he was alerted about a man who was at the marina. Security camera footage captured Steven Lee Ryals in the boat slip area. Harper confronted Ryals and told him to leave the marina. Ryals was carrying a fishing pole when he left and Harper believed he stole that while near the boat slip. Harper also found an opened tackle box on the dock and thought it was stolen from a boat or storage locker. Deputies searched the immediate area for Ryals but weren’t able to find him. Chennault viewed the security footage and could see Ryals take an item from a storage locker on a boat. Lt. Jarrod Rye and Deputy Blake Lyons advised they made contact with Ryals at a boat ramp. Ryals was arrested for second-degree burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property.
On June 7, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to Highway 82 on a report of a verbal domestic. Dispatch advised the caller stated her friend called her and said she was running to her house and for her to lock the door. The caller gave dispatch the name of her friend and said Fernando Lopez wasn’t allowing her to leave. Tannehill made contact with the victim, who said she told Lopez to leave her house. She said Lopez assaulted her and she had her neighbor call 911. The victim said Lopez was told deputies were coming and he left with a friend. Tannehill spoke with Lopez on the phone and advised him to come back to the residence. Lopez arrived and told deputies he got mad because the victim was leaving him. He admitted to assaulting the woman and asked her not to press charges. Lopez was arrested for domestic assault and battery by strangulation and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
