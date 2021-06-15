A man was arrested after he told a family member he was going to have a gang kill that relative.
On June 8, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Mitchell responded to a call of a domestic dispute on Turk Street. Dispatch advised deputies were on scene for four hours the previous night. Relatives of Dustin Doak said he had been trying to fight since the night before, and that he was going to have the Savage Gang kill one of them. Mitchell went to the bedroom where Doak was and knocked on the door. Doak refused to open the door several times and deputies began to force their way in. Doak opened the door and was arrested for terroristic threats and obstruction.
On June 13, Deputy Kile Turley was getting fuel at Log Store South when he noticed a motorcycle driven by Victor Stevens pull into the parking lot. Turley was aware Stevens didn’t have a motorcycle endorsement on his driver’s license. Stevens tried to hurry into the store and then leave before Turley told him to stop. Turley asked Stevens if he had an endorsement, and Stevens claimed he did. Stevens asked if this was a traffic stop, and Turley advised it was. Stevens said it wasn’t and turned the motorcycle on to leave. Turley told the man step off the bike, but Stevens said he didn’t have to. Stevens was arrested for obstruction, and dispatch confirmed there wasn’t a motorcycle endorsement for him. Turley searched Stevens’ pockets and found a plastic bag that contained marijuana. Stevens was transported to jail and booked.
Deputy Turley was dispatched to State Highway 82 on June 15 in regard to two people sitting close to the roadway. Turley made contact with Jonathan Pigeon and Charity Fleming, both of whom appeared to be under the influence of a substance. Fleming told the deputy she and Pigeon were under the influence of methamphetamine. Pigeon and Fleming were arrested and taken to jail.
On June 13, Deputy Turley was assisting Lt. Jarrod Rye with a traffic stop on the Bertha Parker Bypass. Rye said no one in the vehicle had valid driver’s licenses and one person had a warrant. Turley searched the vehicle and found a glass pipe with residue and a syringe that contained methamphetamine. James Center was the driver and owner of the vehicle. Center was arrested and transported to jail.
