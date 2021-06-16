A man was taken to jail for several charges after a defective headlight caught the attention of patrol deputies.
On June 12, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Curtis Elkins was in the area of State Highway 82 and Indian Road as a vehicle with a bad headlight passed him. Elkins conducted a traffic stop, and the driver, Bodevin Ezell, advised his driver’s license was suspended and that he didn’t have insurance on the vehicle. Dispatch informed Elkins that he had a warrant and the plate information came back to a Nissan Altima. Deputy Kevin McFarland checked the vehicles VIN number and dispatch advised the plate expired in 2013. Elkins told the driver to exit the vehicle and patted him. Ezell admitted he drank several hours before the traffic stop. Elkins searched the vehicle, where he found an open can of beer on the floorboard in the backseat. Ezell was taken to jail and booked for driving under suspension, transporting an open container, no insurance, bogus tag, taxes due state, and the warrant.
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill responded to 660 Road on June 11 for a reported intoxicated driver. Dispatch advised a man driving a red Ford Taurus was unconscious and intoxicated. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were already with the vehicle as Tannehill arrived. Aramis Olivares admitted to smoking methamphetamine the day before, and there was meth still inside the vehicle. Troopers told Tannehill that a smoking glass pipe fell out of the vehicle when they asked the driver to step outside. The owner of the property where Olivares had stopped advised she wanted him cited for trespassing. Olivares was arrested and booked into jail on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On June 12, Deputy Robert Stephens responded to a disturbance on State Highway 82C. Joshua Jackson was sitting outside the residence and said he was waiting on a ride to Utah. Jackson said he “self-medicates” with marijuana, despite not having a medical card. Jackson was taken to jail and booked in for public intoxication.
Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to 733 Road on June 13 in regard to threats being made. The homeowner stated a man threatened to hurt her and said he was going to strangle her. The woman said she was going to seek a protective order against the man.
