Deputies stayed busy with multiple alcohol offenses over the holiday weekend.
On May 29, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Ward was on patrol at the intersection of State Highway 51 and North McCrary Road when the driver of an oncoming vehicle failed to dim the bright headlights. Ward flashed his brights at the other driver, but he still didn't dim his, so the deputy initiated a traffic stop. Brandon Ryan Kennedy instead turned onto Bryant Road, then bailed and took off on foot. Deputies gave chase and took Kennedy into custody a short time later. Kennedy was transported to jail for driving while under the influence, driving while revoked, transporting an open container, and resisting an officer.
On May 29, Deputy Curtis Elkins was on patrol on Jones Road when he noticed a red truck parked at Donna’s Food Barn. Elkins approached the vehicle and found a man unconscious behind the wheel with the truck still running. Elkins knocked on the window to awake the man but that didn’t work, and the deputy opened the vehicle door. The driver, Christian Starling, began vomiting as soon as he was awake and admitted he was drunk. Starling began a field sobriety test but didn’t end up completing it. He was arrested for actual physical control and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Deputy Elkins was dispatched to Log Store North on a report of an intoxicated person on May 28. Elkins arrived to find Melissa Huddleston hanging out of a white van and yelling. Edward Hathcoat stated Huddleston was drinking and became irate. He said the woman went inside to pay for gasoline and then began filling up the wrong vehicle. Hathcoat said he removed the nozzle from the wrong vehicle and filled up his van, and Huddleston demanded her money back. Elkins made contact with Huddleston and said the woman appeared to be intoxicated. The deputy noticed a bottle of whiskey on the floorboard near Huddleston’s feet. Huddleston was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
