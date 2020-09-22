A man was accused of shooting off a gun toward family members.
On Sept. 20, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to State Highway 82C on a report of shots fired. The caller said his son was firing a weapon at him, and he went to a house close by. Chute arrived and met up with the son, Benjamin Pack Barnett. Benjamin said he popped off fireworks because he was mad at his father, Matt Barnett, for making too much noise while he tried to sleep. Deputy Pete Broderick arrived and spoke with Matt, who said Benjamin came out of the house and fired a pistol while he and his grandson were moving cows in a field. Matt’s daughter, Lucy Barnett, ran next door to where Benjamin was to see what was going on and to make sure her son was OK. She said Benjamin yelled at her, fired the pistol again, and was waving the gun at her. Lucy said Benjamin fired the gun at the ground, and she feared he would and could have shot her. Benjamin retrieved the gun and was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm and feloniously pointing a firearm.
On Sept. 18, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was called to assist Deputy Broderick on Willis Road and Whittmore Drive. Broderick had the driver of a vehicle pulled over due to her almost hitting him in the road. Sunny Robison said she drank two beers and performed a field sobriety test. During the test, Robison refused to do the one leg stand and told Tannehill to take her to jail. Robison was taken to jail and booked on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain single lane of traffic, and driving while license was revoked.
Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to North Ty Lane on Sept. 20 in regard to a possible death. Cherokee Nation EMS called a time of death to Walter Bruce Everett a short time later.
