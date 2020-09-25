Parents contacted police after they learned their daughter was sexually assault by an adult.
On Sept. 21, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to take a report of a sexual assault. The parents of a young girl said they were informed by relatives of an incident that may have involved their daughter and an adult. The girl said the man touched her inappropriately and kissed her when she was 10 years old. The girl said she was scared to say anything because she believed she would have been in trouble. Broderick left a statement for the girl to complete and return to an investigator.
On Sept. 23, Deputy Broderick was dispatched to Mud Valley Road in regard to a theft. James Loftin said he owns a cattle farm and was contacted by an employee who said a fence was open and items were missing. Loftin said someone cut the lock off the fence and took his equipment. The equipment missing was a 2002 F-350 Ford truck, a flatbed trailer, and a 2000 New Holland Skid Steer.
Doyle Gower reported his 2016 Honda Pioneer Side by Side missing from his carport. Gower said he used the equipment the previous evening and parked it under the carport. A neighbor said they heard a man talking about stealing the Honda recently.
