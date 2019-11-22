A woman said her husband choked her during a domestic assault.
On Nov. 20, Sgt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to a residence on a report of domestic abuse between a husband and a wife. The woman said she and her husband had been arguing all day and she told him to leave, and he did. The husband broke into the house a few hours later and started yelling at the woman. She said he grabbed her by her hair, threw her on the floor, and began choking her. She said he used his knees to hold her down and she said she couldn't breath or scream for help. The wife said he would choke her for a few seconds, let go and slapped her in the side of the head, then choke her again. While this was going on, their children came out of their rooms, and when the husband went to lock them in the bedroom, she ran outside and screamed for help. The man ran off with her vehicle keys. The woman spoke to an advocate for Help in Crisis.
Deputy Scott Wolff was dispatched to the Cherokee Casino on a report of a stolen vehicle Nov. 18. Dispatch notified him that the caller kept hanging up and would not meet with deputies. Deputy Wolff was able to find the man out in front of the casino. He said the man's eyes were dilated and fixed and he was acting nervous and erratic. He said a woman stole his car and deputies needed to find it. Wolff had the man fill out a statement, but he only gave the fact that his car was stolen and the name of who stole it.
On Nov. 20, Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to Edward Jones in regards to a threats report. LaDonna Coffield said she received a call from a man who asked for her. When she said it was her, the man began yelling and cussing at her. He told her he was going to "kick her ass" because she caused damage to his vehicle. He asked if she drove a black car and she said she drove a black truck. Coffield said she hadn't caused damages to any vehicle, and Deputy Rafalko said the truck had no visible damage. She attempted to call the man but it just rang.
Robert Shepherd and Tara Morgan said they had some property stolen Nov. 19. Morgan said tools and other items all worth $580 were taken from a rental property. Shepherd said a Top Hat car tailer was stolen from the property as well. They both do not know who took the items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.