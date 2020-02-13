A burglar was identified after he was seen on video breaking into a lake house.
On Feb. 10, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Austin Cluck was dispatched to East 874 Road on a report of a burglary. Zac Muir said he came to check on his lake house and noticed someone had kicked in the back door. He said two speaker systems and prescription pills were missing. Muir said he had cameras set up on the property and would take a look at the footage. A short time later, Muir contacted Cluck and showed him the footage of a man breaking into the residence. Cluck and Sheriff Jason Chennault were able to identify the suspect in the footage. Sequoyah County deputies had already been in contact with the suspect, and said they found stolen property in the suspectâ€™s vehicle.
On Feb. 3, Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to West Clyde Maher Road in reference to a domestic disturbance. Mary Denson called the police and said her daughter, Tammy Sanders, had just assaulted her and locked her out of the residence. As Chute pulled up, Sanders was attempting to leave the property in a car. He ordered her out of the car and detained her while he investigated. Denson said Sanders was intoxicated and asked her for the keys to the car, and she told her no. Sanders hit her mother and took some money and the keys. Chute had Sanders perform a series of field sobriety tests, and arrested her after she became uncooperative. She was booked for domestic assault and batter, actual physical control, and no driverâ€™s license.
Two people were given a verbal trespass warning after a property owner told them to stop walking through her yard. On Feb. 8, Shawn Stephens said the pair walked in her backyard and she told them if they did it again, she was going to call the police. The two came back to her property and she was able to film them trespassing. Chute went next door and gave them a verbal warning.
Gable Sullivan reported that he went to his property on Tenkiller Harbor and noticed the door to his camper was open Feb. 10. He checked inside the camper and said the water was running, the lights were on, and it looked like someone threw a party. Sullivan said three TVs and some tools were stolen.
On Jan. 27, Darrell Hood reported that someone had smashed his mailbox along with two other mailboxes.
