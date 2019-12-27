A man was arrested after deputies found him driving a vehicle that was reported stolen.
On Dec. 24, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to Meacer Street in regards to a possible prowler. The caller, Jim Emmerson, said he saw three or four men looking into his window with flashlights. The group of men took off running when they were confronted. The deputy began patrolling the surrounding area where Emmerson said the men ran to, and saw a Kia Sorento drive up. When Broderick pulled up to the vehicle, he saw a man run from some bushes and away from the Kia. Tanner Pritchett was the driver and said he was going to meet a friend. He didn't know where his friend lived, but he was the one who just took off running. Pritchett said he didn't have his driver's license on him and he didn't know who owned the Kia. When the deputy asked him how he had the keys to the vehicle, Pritchett said he was just driving it. During a records check, the Kia was confirmed to be stolen out of Oklahoma County, and Pritchett was arrested. During a search of the vehicle, Broderick found a sunglasses case that contained a spoon, a straw, a needle, and a bag with a powdery substance in it. Pritchett was taken to jail and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
On Dec. 24, Deputy Justin Gifford was assisting another deputy during a traffic stop when he noticed a vehicle travel at a high rate of speed. When the driver saw the emergency vehicles, he turned into a neighboring driveway and fled. Gifford said the area was where deputies received multiple calls regarding a green Honda Accord driving back and fourth. It was reported that the driver, Dakota Soldier, made threats to kill the homeowner and burn the house down. Gifford tried to catch up with the vehicle and notified dispatch to have a Tahlequah Police officer assist. Officer Michael Cates located the vehicle and continued the pursuit into Pleasant View Apartments, where he arrested Soldier. Gifford spoke to Antonio Limpy, who said Soldier tried to break in his house by kicking in the front door. Soldier was taken to the detention center and booked.
Deputy Kim Novak was dispatched to Ginger Drive on a report of an intoxicated person Dec. 25. When the deputy pulled up to the location, a man who matched the description of the intoxicated person, and two other people took off running. Novak was able to detain Mark Dupee, who was trying to get into a residence. Novak searched the man and found a loaded syringe, two pipes, a bottle containing residue, a container with more syringes, and several spoons. Dupee was arrested and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
On Dec. 22, Deputy Ryan Robison was notified of a walk-in report regarding harassment. A woman said her daughter was cyber-bullied via Snapchat. The daughter said she sent a nude photo to a boy who gave the photo to two girls. The girls sent voice messages to the daughter on Snapchat, telling her to commit suicide. Robison advised the mother and daughter to seek a protective order.
Deputy Lane Bogart was called to Fox Hill Road on a report of a burglary Dec. 20. Harry Springer said his shed was broken into and several tools were missing. He said he was last at the shed three weeks prior, and when he came back, he discovered that there was another lock on his unit.
On Dec. 19, Deputy Bruce Lair was called to Stick Ross Mountain Road for a cardiac call. When he arrived, Cherokee Nation EMS said Virginia Palmer had died. Lair notified dispatch to have the medical examiner give him a call. The medical examiner arrived and released the body to Green Country Funeral Home.
