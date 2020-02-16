A drunk man was arrested after residents called police saying he was on the ground barking like a dog.
On Feb. 12, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Bob Lewandowski was dispatched to the area of Butterfly Trailer Park in regard to a disturbance. The caller said Trenton Grass was on the ground barking like a dog. The caller pointed Lewandowski in the direction Grass was walking, and a short time later, the deputy found him staggering in the area. Grass mumbled as he spoke and was intoxicated. He was taken to the detention center and booked for public intoxication.
Toni Yahola was arrested after witnesses said she pointed a gun at a man Feb. 13. Lt. John Berry, Sgt. Jarrod Rye, and Deputy Pete Broderick responded to the Briggs community where the incident took place. The victim said he didnâ€™t know where the Yahola went, but Berry located her near the area. She told deputies the man fixed plastic on her roof with a rock, and it blew off and broke the window on her vehicle. She went to his residence to talk about that issue and was also returning a gun he left on her vehicle. Yahola said the man freaked out and took the gun from her. She said he knocked her to the ground and kicked her out of the house. Berry went back to the residence to speak with the man and a witness. The witness said Yahola pointed the gun at the man and he pushed the gun away. The witness said Yahola pointed the gun at the man again, and that is when he grabbed it and pushed her out of the house. Yahola was taken to jail and booked for assault with a deadly weapon.
On Feb. 12, Broderick was called to the sheriffâ€™s office to take a stolen vehicle report. Kenneth Groat said he was moving into his residence in July and a man and a woman were helping him. He said they were using his 1997 Ford F150 truck and never returned it. Broderick asked Groat why it took him this long to make a stolen vehicle report, and he said he was trying to locate it on his own. Groat spoke to the woman last week and she said she and the man were no longer together and he still had the truck.
