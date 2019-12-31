The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office reported that several residents in the Briggs area had mail stolen.
A resident of Cobb's Corner Road turned over several items of mail to Sheriff Jason Chennault on Dec. 29. The resident located the items in the Cobb's Corner/Oakdale Road area while he was looking for his own stolen mail.
"Tampering with or stealing from a mailbox is a Federal crime, but the theft of mail can also be charged as larceny under Oklahoma law," CCSO said in a Facebook post. "The degree of larceny (Petit or Grand) depends on the value of the items stolen."
The proper procedure to report mail theft begins with a report to local law enforcement.
"If you see anybody tampering with a mailbox in your area, please get a description of the person, the vehicle they are driving and a tag number of the vehicle, and report the information to law enforcement in your area," the post said.
The sheriff's office advised if someone had mail stolen, or suspects their mail was stolen, to contact Chennault at 918-456-2583. The stolen mail can be picked up at the sheriff's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.