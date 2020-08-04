Sheriff says mask mandate doesn't apply outside city limits, but businesses, churches, schools can set policies

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault released a statement Tuesday morning, addressing questions and concerns about the city’s new face covering mandate.
On Aug. 4, Chennault said the mandate for the city of Tahlequah doesn’t apply outside city limits.
“There is no mask mandate in the unincorporated areas of Cherokee County and in the city of Hulbert. However, businesses, churches, and schools outside the city of Tahlequah can require the wearing of masks, and you do have to comply with their requirements,” Chennault said.
If a person refuses to don a mask at a business that requires them, that person can and will be denied entry and service.
The Cherokee County Courthouse is requiring masks for those who need to conduct business and appear in court.
Chennault said CCSO deputies do not have jurisdiction to enforce Tahlequah’s face covering mandate, and asks that those who report violations not call the sheriff’s office.
“I realize masks are a controversial issue at this time, and it seems we are split right down the middle for and against wearing masks and for and against mask mandates. The best advice I can give is to be courteous and respectful and to look out for one another,” said Chennault.
