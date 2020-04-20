Sheriff says skull, bones belong to missing area man

Authorities have confirmed the identity of skeletal remains found last week belong to David James Lewis, who has been missing for nearly two years.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said a woman contacted authorities after she came across a human skull near the river east of Park Hill on Thursday, April 16.
Lewis was last seen by family members on April 28, 2017, and was reported missing June 20, 2017.
At the time of his disappearance, the 43-year-old was wearing black lace-up leather boots, blue jeans, and a white tank top. Lewis had been diagnosed as bipolar and had a criminal history with local law enforcement.
At the time of his disappearance, deputies entered Lewis into the National Crime Information Center missing person database.
Chennault said officials believed they knew the identity of Lewis and had contacted family members.
An autopsy is pending, but Chennault confirmed officials are working the cases as a homicide, so at this point, foul play is not being ruled out.
