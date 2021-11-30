Sheriff seeks in help in identifying body found dumped

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was found dead Monday, Nov. 29.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said crewmen for District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard discovered the body north of Todd Access.
“They were grading the road and found a body at the side of the road down into a hollow. It’s an obvious homicide from what we found at the scene, and we don’t have an identification on this person, who appears to be a male,” said Chennault.
Officials said the victim has a distinctive tattoo on his forearm that reads: AYIAJ. CCSO checked to see if anyone matching that description has been reported missing from Oklahoma or Arkansas recently, and Chennault said that so far, no report has been filed.
Chennault believes the body was dumped sometime over the weekend. It is now with the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Anyone with information that might help identify the victim should call Chennault or Sgt. James Morgan at 918-456-2583.
