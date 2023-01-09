SHERIFF: Wanted man taken into custody

Authorities said the man wanted for shooting at deputies was apprehended Monday afternoon in Tahlequah.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said Christopher Wayne Smith, 32, was found at an apartment on McSpadden Court shortly after 4 p.m. When asked how Smith was found, Chennault said “through investigations.”
On Jan. 3, Deputy Nick Chute initiated a traffic stop on a Chevy Blazer for excessive speed on Stone Chapel Road.
The driver, Smith, fled from the deputy and shot at Chute during the course of the pursuit. Chennault said they determined Smith fired six shots toward Chute, and the deputy’s windshield was struck two times. Chute was not injured.
The vehicle was found abandoned at 835 Road and 470 Road, and Smith took off on foot. Authorities searched the area for him since. Chennault said they believed Smith altered his appearance, which he did.
Smith was taken into custody without incident and he was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on unspecified charges.
