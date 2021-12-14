The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for someone who has intentionally set several grass and woodland fires.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said Welling Fire Department and other agencies have responded to several blazes in the Welling, Tailholt and Etta Bend areas.
“[The fires] are being set and we don’t know who or why,” he said. “No structures have burned that I know of, and so far, it’s just been wooded areas.”
Chennault said one fire was set on Sunday, three fires during the day on Monday, and two or three more set Monday evening.
“If you see any suspicious people, vehicles or activity in [those areas] that leads you to feel or believe [they] may be responsible for setting these arson fires, contact CCSO at 918-456-2583, 918-458-6524, or 911,” said Chennault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.