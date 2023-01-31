Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault is reassuring area gun owners in the wake of a ruling by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regarding AR-15 pistols equipped with pistol braces.
On Jan. 13, the Attorney General signed a final rule that amended the ATF’s regulations to clarify when a rifle is designed to be fired from the shoulder.
“The rule outlines the factors ATF would consider when evaluating firearms equipped with a purported ‘stabilizing brace’ (or other rearward attachment) to determine whether these weapons would be considered a ‘rifle’ or ‘short-barreled rifle’ under the Gun Control Act of 1968, or a ‘rifle’ or ‘firearm’ subject to regulation under the National Firearms Act,” the ATF stated.
The rule’s definition of rifle clarifies that the term “designed, redesigned, made, or remade and intended to be fired from the shoulder” now includes a weapon equipped with an accessory that provides a surface area allowing it to be fired from the shoulder. The ATF stated the ruling doesn’t affect stabilizing braces designed or intended as a stabilizing brace by those with disabilities.
Chennault said he was asked what problem the rule was trying to fix and whether deputies would be going door-to-door and arresting any one who has AR-15 pistols equipped with pistol braces.
“My deputies and I will not be going door-to-door looking for folks with AR-15 pistols equipped with pistol braces and arresting them and seizing their firearms,” he said.
Chennault said he doesn't know what problems the AR-15 pistol braces were causing that led to the ruling.
He declined to specify his opinion on the matter.
“My answer falls under the, ‘Don’t say anything at all if you don’t have anything nice to say,’ rule,” he said.
The ATF advised weapons that have stabilizing braces must be registered no later than 120 days after the ruling went into effect.
“I stand firm in the Second Amendment sanctuary declaration I made in 2021 and I’m proud of the Oklahoma sheriffs and sheriffs across the nation who did the same back then and continue to stand firm for our Second Amendment rights,” Chennault said.
In 2021, Chennault declared his jurisdiction a “Second Amendment sanctuary” and enforced the citizens’ right to bear arms. He said one of CCSO’s goals was to provide service and protection without infringing on the rights of those who own firearms for protection or sport.
