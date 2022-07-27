Sheriff: Wounds to shooter not serious

Gunshot wounds to a man who allegedly fired a shotgun at law enforcement personnel are not life-threatening, officials say.
Deputies with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service were in the Moody area Wednesday morning to serve a domestic violence arrest warrant on a man, and they asked the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.
“We had two deputies come up, and there were two with CNMS in one vehicle and two deputies in another vehicle. They pulled up and started to approach the front door, and someone started shooting from inside the house with a shotgun,” Sheriff Jason Chennault said.
No deputies were struck, and all four returned fired on the man.
“The CNMS vehicle was shot up, our vehicle was shot up and everybody returned fire. After the shooting, one Native American male jumped out of a window on the back side of the house and ran off in the woods,” Chennault said.
The deputies called for assistance, and several law enforcement agencies were quick to respond: the Tahlequah Police Department, Grand River Dam Authority Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and District 27 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
After about 1-1/2 hours, a CNMS sniper spotted the injured man walking through the woods.
“They got a team together to approach him and they took him into custody. He had some gunshot wounds to the upper body that are not life-threatening,” Chennault said.
CN EMS personnel were on standby and treated the man’s injuries. He was transported to W.W. Hastings by deputy marshals.
The names of the man and the officers involved haven’t been released, but Chennault said his two deputies are on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are conducting the probe on the shooting.
