A woman was arrested after lying to authorities about a wanted man in her house.
On Jan. 5, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Pete Broderick was on patrol in the area of Park Hill Road when he noticed the taillight out on a Ford F-150 truck. Broderick pulled the vehicle over and the passenger, Brandon Hembree, jumped out and bolted. The driver, Robin Cochran, said Hembree fled because authorities were looking for him, and he had weed in the truck. Cochran showed deputies a backpack and 5-gallon bucket that allegedly belonged to the man. The bucket was full of marijuana and the backpack contained several clear bags of marijuana. Cochran told deputies they could search her truck and they found two opened bottles of vodka in the driver’s seat. Cochran took ownership of the liquor, and a records check showed her driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was uninsured. Hembree wasn’t found during the traffic stop, but Cochran was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. The next day, Investigator James Morgan and Broderick went to the residence of Alisha Snow on Ross Street in an attempt to locate Hembree. Snow met with deputies outside and told them Hembree wasn’t inside the house, but he had just left in a black Chevy Suburban with a man. The Suburban pulled down street as Morgan and Broderick were speaking with Snow, who advised that was the vehicle Hembree was in. Deputies went it as it sped away. Broderick located the vehicle on Patti Circle and made contact with the driver. He told deputies Hembree wasn’t inside the vehicle. Broderick then noticed Hembree running along the fence line, leaving Snow’s residence. Broderick wasn’t able to catch up to Hembree and last saw him running toward Bluff Avenue. Snow said she lied about Hembree being inside her house, because he was "family." Snow allowed deputies inside her house to look for the wanted man, but he wasn’t there. Snow was arrested for obstruction and booked into jail. As of Monday, Jan. 10, Hembree was still on the lam.
On Jan. 8, Sgt. Brad Baker was on patrol when he noticed the vehicle in front of him make a wide right turn, and veer left of center. Baker conducted a traffic stop on the driver, J.J. Samples, who was wanted out the county. Deputies James Carver and Robert Stephens arrived to assist Baker with the traffic stop. Baker told Samples to exit the vehicle and advised he was being arrested. Samples began resisting deputies and a struggle ensued. Samples was taken to the ground and eventually arrested. He was transported to jail and booked.
Richard Dale Lea was arrested Jan 5. during a traffic stop wherein he failed to stop at a stop sign or signal while turning. Deputy Kevin McFarland pulled Lea’s vehicle over on Kelly Street and was told Lea didn’t have a driver’s license. Dispatch advised Lea’s license was revoked and he was arrested for driving under suspension.
