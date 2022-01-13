An inmate helped deputies during the booking process for a man who was arrested for sexual battery.
On Jan. 12, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Ward responded to Garden Walk Apartment on a complaint of sexual battery. The victim said a man called her over to his vehicle and asked her to get in. She said she did, and Ambrocio Gutierrez Rojas tried to kiss her before he grabbed her breast. She said he placed her hand on his penis even after she told him to stop. Deputy McKinsey Fuson arrived, and she and Ward went to the suspect’s apartment. There was a language barrier, and Rojas didn’t understand English. Dispatch transferred an interpreter to Ward, but communicate was thwarted by bad reception in the area. The victim identified Rojas as the man who fondled her, and he was arrested. Ward was advised an inmate at the Cherokee County Detention Center was fluent in Spanish and could translate. Deputies were able to get Rojas' full name and information. Rojas was told why he was arrested and that he would be booked into jail for sexual battery.
Sgt. Pete Broderick was outside the Caney Ridge Gas Station on Jan. 6 when he saw a black Chevrolet Tahoe pull into the parking lot. Broderick ran the tag numbers, and information came back to a Trail Blazer, not a Tahoe. The deputy made contact with Daylon Dreadfulwater, who didn’t have a driver’s license or proof of insurance. Dreadfulwater said he was there to get fuel for his mother. Broderick told the man the tag didn't belong to the vehicle he was driving, and Dreadfulwater claimed they bought it two weeks ago from someone named Mike. The Tahoe was reported stolen out of Oklahoma City in November. Dreadfulwater was cited for driving under suspension and failure to carry insurance. He was arrested for possession of stolen vehicle and transported to jail.
On Dec. 30, Sgt. Brad Baker was called to a report of a disturbance on East 745 Road. Dispatch advised one of the parties left the scene in a black Chevrolet truck, and they were headed toward Muskogee. Baker located the vehicle and met with the driver, who said she left the area after an altercation with her boyfriend. She said a car drove up behind and rammed her vehicle while she was leaving. Deputy James Carver met with the driver. Carver then advised Baker that it appeared the driver of the car got rammed, and not the driver of the truck. The driver of the car stated she was driving down the road when she saw a truck doing doughnuts in the middle of the road. She said the driver of the truck was swerving all over the road, put the vehicle in reverse, and slammed into her car. She said the woman got out of the truck while holding a knife, and threatened to cut her throat. The driver of the car said the woman also said she would cut her kid’s throat, and she wanted to press charges.
