Deputies arrested an intoxicated woman who wasn't welcome in her neighbor's home.
On Jan. 11, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Richard Berry was called to East 813 Road in reference to a disturbance. The caller said Summer Taulbee was trying to break windows and she was armed with a shotgun. Taulbee left the residence before Berry arrived. The deputy was flagged down by a nearby neighbor, who said the woman was inside her house and she didn't want her there. Taulbee walked out of the residence and yelled she wasn't drunk and wanted to go home. Taulbee was arrested for public drunkenness and transported to jail.
Deputy Austin Carver was on patrol near Park Hill Road and Willis Road Jan. 14 when he watched a vehicle make a U-turn and drive in the grass. The driver, Anonda James, turned onto Byrd Street and turned the vehicle's headlights off. Carver pursued the driver until she pulled onto Stan Watie Drive. James was arrested and booked for eluding, driving without a license, and warrants.
On Jan. 15, Deputy Carver responded to reports of an assault and battery and met with Charles Scraper and the victim. The woman said Scraper struck her in the face before "punching" her three or four times. Scraper admitted to assaulting the woman and he was arrested for domestic assault and battery.
