Authorities discovered a phone left inside a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day.
Deputy Nick Chute was called to Speedy's Gas Station in reference to a stolen vehicle. The caller stated their green 2020 Dodge Challenger was stolen and headed eastbound on Highway 51. A woman told Chute she ran into the store to get a drink, and her vehicle was gone when she exited. She said a black truck had been following her and pulled in behind her when she parked at Speedy's. She said her purse and phone were in the vehicle, and she had a pistol inside her purse. The woman said the vehicle title was at her son's house, and her soon-to-be ex-husband was also on the title. Dispatch then advised that the vehicle was involved in a head-on crash south of Stilwell, and the occupants fled. A phone was found inside the vehicle, but the purse and firearm were missing. The woman contacted Chute later that evening and said the phone found inside the vehicle wasn't hers, but it belonged to her soon-to-be ex-husband. Chute returned to Speedy's a few days later to looked at video footage. A man was seen getting out of the driver's side of the black truck and get into the Dodge Challenger. Both vehicles then left the parking lot. The man in the video was identified as the soon-to-be ex-husband.
On Dec. 28, Deputy Kile Turley was driving behind a car on 530 Road when the vehicle slid into the gravel on the opposite side of the road. The vehicle crossed over to the opposite lane two more times and Turley conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Justin Layne, didn't notice Turley standing next to his vehicle. Layne was told to exit the vehicle and was asked if he took anything that would impair his ability to drive, and he said he hadn't. Layne was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a field sobriety test. He agreed to have blood drawn and appeared to have fallen asleep while Turley was reading him the implied consent form. Layne was transported to Northeastern Health System and then to jail.
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill took a walk-in report on Dec. 22 and met with Duston and Lisa Doak. Duston said he went outside to get his mother's dog, when Ethan Fishinghawk assaulted him. Duston said he wanted to press charges because he was afraid the man was going to kill him. Tannehill went to the residence and spoke with Fishinghawk, who denied hitting the man. He claimed it was Duston who assaulted him, and he hit him in self-defense. Tannehill noted that Duston had injuries to his eye and his teeth. Fishinghawk was arrested for domestic assault and battery and taken to jail.
