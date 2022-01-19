Deputies recovered 240 grams of meth and a stolen camper after they were called to a residence.
On Jan. 16, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Chute was called to East 746 Road after stolen property was recovered. The caller stated a man pulled up in a U-haul truck that was pulling a camper. Dispatch said the camper was reported stolen out of Springdale, Arkansas. Deputy Adam Woodard had Cameron Cordell Riddle detained, and the man said his parole officer didn’t know he was in Oklahoma. Riddle claimed another man picked him up from the casino and the two ended up in Tahlequah. He said he didn’t know the camper was stolen. Deputies spoke with the other man, who said Riddle picked him up from the casino in the U-haul truck and camper, and Riddle dropped him off at the house on East 746 Road. A woman on the property told deputies Riddle dropped the man off, and got into a verbal argument with the landlord. Riddle allegedly told the landlord he didn’t have to answer any questions and refused to leave to property. Chute searched the truck and found a backpack containing 246 grams of methamphetamine and a handheld police scanner. Riddle was transported to jail, where detention officers found another bag of meth on his person, and $1,550 in cash. Riddle was booked on charges of knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of a police scanner in the commission of a felony, and aggravated trafficking methamphetamine after former conviction of a felony.
Sgt. Brad Baker conducted a traffic stop on a driver who failed to signal while turning on Jan. 14. Baker was running the three occupants’ information with dispatched when District 27 Drug Task Force Agent Bob Girdner arrived to assist with the traffic stop. Girdner ran his K-9 partner around the vehicle, and the dog alerted. Baker and Girdner found what appeared to be meth or Fentanyl in the backseat where Gavin Deerinwater was sitting. Deerinwater had pieces of aluminum foil that had burnt residue inside his pocket. He was arrested and transported to jail for booking of tribal charges.
On Jan. 13, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill took a report from a man who claimed he as almost stabbed and had a shotgun pulled on him. The man said two men chased him in a house while attacking him with a board. Tannehill stated he didn’t see any physical marks on the man while the two spoke, and the victim said he wanted to press charges.
