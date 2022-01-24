An undocumented immigrant was arrested for aggravated DUI after he swerved in and out of traffic in front of deputies.
On Jan. 22, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Stephens was on patrol in the area of Highway 82 where he noticed a Chevy Impala cross the center median several times. Stephens initiated a traffic stop, but the driver traveled several minutes before pulling over. Juan Hernandez didn't have a driver's license, and Stephens could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle. Stephens also noticed several containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. Hernandez admitted to drinking alcohol and was arrested for driving under the influence after a field sobriety test. He was booked into jail for aggravated DUI, transporting an open container, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and no security verification. Hernandez allegedly told detention officers that he was in the country illegally and he didn't have a license or Social Security number.
Deputy Nick Chute was called to a report of a domestic disturbance at East 739 Road on Jan. 22. The caller said Perry Fischer was assaulting a woman and he was intoxicated. Chute arrived to find Fischer walking down the driveway. He claimed it was the woman who assaulted him, but Chute didn't see any markings or injuries. The woman had injuries and said Fischer hit her, pushing her off the porch. Fischer was taken to jail and booked for domestic assault and battery.
On Jan. 20, Deputy Rick Ward responded to Hulbert to investigate a protective order violation. Hulbert Police Chief Carl Smith and Assistant Chief Brandon Quimby advised they had Richard Douglas Fielden detained. Fielden was served the PO on Jan. 19, and was ordered to stay away from a specific address, and have no contact with the petitioner. Fielden was arrested and booked for the violation.
