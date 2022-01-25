A man was arrested after deputies found meth on him during a traffic stop.
On Jan. 25, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kile Turley was near Stepp Mobile Home Park when he watched what he believed to be some type of drug exchange. A man driving a white van pulled into the park, stayed for about five minutes, and left. Turley followed the van and watched as the driver turned into oncoming traffic lanes. Turley stopped Timmy Walker, who had the odor of marijuana coming from his person and admitted to having it on him. He then claimed he smoked all of the marijuana. Walker exited the vehicle and Turley patted him down for weapons. The deputy felt what appeared to be packaged methamphetamine and went to retrieve it. However, Walker turned away and told Turley he knew his rights and to remove his hand from his pocket. Turley informed Walker there was probable cause to search him and retrieved the 3.5 grams of meth from Walker’s pocket. Walker admitted it was meth but refused to answer Turley when asked if he got it from the mobile home park. Walker was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to South 511 Road on Jan. 22 on a report of shots fired. Dispatch advised the caller stated rocks were thrown through a window, but dispatch heard, “They shot the window,” in the background. A woman claimed she received a note from another woman, and let that woman inside her residence. A man then followed the woman inside, and they claimed they wanted a ride. The woman told the two to leave 30 minutes later, and the man refused. They finally left, but another man and woman returned and began banging on the doors and windows. One of the men allegedly had a gun, and the woman ran inside and heard loud noises in the living room. She initially thought the man fired shots, but realized they threw rocks through the windows. Hendley wasn’t able to locate all four suspects.
On Jan. 25, Deputy Kevin McFarland was dispatched to a disturbance call in the area of Canyon Road Estates at approximately 3 a.m.. Dispatch said an intoxicated man was knocking on doors and jumped in the back of a truck that didn’t belong to him. McFarland arrived to find Cristian Dario Nofire locked inside a screened porch area. Nofire wasn’t able to concentrate on simple directions and deputies determined he was under the influence of a substance other than alcohol. Nofire was arrested for public intoxication and booked on tribal charges.
