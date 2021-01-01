A woman who has a protective order against her son came home to find him cooking breakfast.
On Dec. 30, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to Whippoorwill Road to take a report of a violation of a protective order. Rory Underwood said she filed an emergency protective order on her son, Kyle Underwood, on Dec. 21. Rory said she returned home on Dec. 30 and Kyle was inside her house cooking breakfast. She said she went outside to call 911 and Kyle left. While Rory was filling out a statement, Broderick saw Kyle coming out of a travel trailer that was on the property. Kyle was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Deputy James Carver responded to Highway 82C on a report of shots fired on Dec. 29. Sean Sweeney said he heard three gunshots as he was walking out of his shop. He said there was a white sports car with no headlights, turning off a dirt road onto the highway. Sweeney said he walked into his house when he heard three more gunshots. He saw the vehicle drive past his house and he called 911. Sweeney and his friend noticed bullet holes in his car door, and the window was shot out. He told Carver he suspects who may have been responsible, but he didn't see who fired the shots.
Martin Webb III contacted authorities on Dec. 30 after a woman drove off in his truck. Webb said his work tools, cloths, and paperwork were inside the vehicle, which is in the woman's name. Deputy Tanner Hendley explained it was a civil issue, and Webb needed a writ of assistance to get his items since there was an active protective order against him.
Deputy Robert Stephens responded to Park Hill on Dec. 30 on a report of a deer being shot. Larry Garrett said someone shot a deer in front of his house. Garrett and dispatched tried contacting the game warden, but was unsuccessful to reach someone.
