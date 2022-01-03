A woman who was supposedly high on methamphetamine told deputies the power lines were going to melt her brain.
On Dec. 30, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Brad Baker responded to North Cedar Avenue on a report of a disturbance. A woman said Jocelyn Bond was on drugs and needed to be taken to jail or the hospital. Bond came walking down the street and was yelling. She allegedly told Baker the power lines above their heads were going to melt her brain. She also said her mother and brother were evil and called them Nazis. Bond admitted to using meth the day before and told Baker people were going to harm her. Bond was arrested for public intoxication.
On Dec. 30, Deputy Nick Chute was on patrol on East Willis Road and saw the vehicle in front of him cross the center line. Chute conducted a traffic stop on the driver. The deputy asked the passenger for his name, but he refused to give Chute his identification because he said he was the passenger and didn't commit a crime. Chute recognized the man as Lonnie Keith Berry from previous encounters, and a records check showed he had warrants. The deputy gave several verbal commands for Berry to step out of the vehicle, and Berry claimed he couldn't hear Chute. Berry opened the door and refused to exit. He was forcefully removed from the vehicle and taken to the ground, where his face struck the curb. Chute found a baton in Berry's back pocket, and a large knife within reach. EMS transported Berry to Northeastern Health System for evaluation; he was then taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and his warrants.
Deputy Kile Turley was called to Lake Region Road in Hulbert on Jan. 1 in regard to an intoxicated woman. Hulbert Police officers found the woman, identified as Peggy Hubbard, who had mud and dirt all over her and a strong odor of alcohol. Hubbard claimed a man assaulted her and took her phone. Turley met Hubbard a few hours earlier during another call wherein a man said a drunken woman wouldn't leave his house. Hubbard told deputies she would call for a ride and was allowed to stay on the man's porch until someone showed up for her. Hubbard was arrested and transported to jail.
On Jan. 1, Deputy Turley was on Stick Ross Mountain Road at 1:30 a.m. and could see a vehicle driving in the wrong lane of traffic. Turley pulled the vehicle over and made contact with Maria Cisneros, who didn't have a driver's license. Cisneros exuded an odor of alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. She was arrested for driving under the influence after a field sobriety test and agreed to give a breath sample at the jail. Cisneros wouldn't give a proper sample, though.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.