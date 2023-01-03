A man was struck by a Taser after he placed his hands in his pockets while deputies were investigating him having a gun.
On Dec. 23, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Shawn Cowart was dispatched to East Black Fox Drive in regard to reports of shots fired. Sgt. Brad Baker and Grand River Dam Authority Police Officer Bobby Robertson met with Cowart and the three of them moved in on the residence. A man approached the men and was detained. Baker used a PA to call Brian Fain outside. A woman stepped out of the house after several attempts to get Fain to come out, and she advised he was still inside. Cowart saw movement near a door and heard Fain say he had a gun and he was coming out. Fain threw a bullet and the gun at deputies. The man put his hands in the pocket of his hoodie before he was struck by a Taser. EMS personnel checked Fain and he was cleared to go to jail. Fain became belligerent and resisted deputies as he was being placed in a patrol vehicle. The man kicked Cowart's iPad mount and spit at him several times. Fain allegedly told deputies to kill him as they tried putting him in another patrol vehicle. Fain was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges.
Deputy Austin Carver respond to North 510 Road Dec. 26 in reference to suspicious activity. Dispatch advised a man was going door-to-door and asking people for a ride. Deputies were called to East 680 Road for the same man at another residence. Chase Keys was located a short time later and told deputies he didn't want to be searched. Deputy Nick Chute found a container of marijuana and several pieces of mail addressed to David Koy. Koy said no one had permission to have his mail. Keys was transported to jail where detention officers found a container of pills on him. The man was booked for possession of marijuana and possession of stolen property. United Keetoowah Band Police Officer Jennica Jones contacted Carver the next door in regard to several keys stolen from North 510 Road. Chute said Keys had several keys on him during his arrest.
On Dec. 29, Deputy Carver was called to Hilltop Circle to investigate a fight-in-progress call. Andrew Crow said he got into an altercation with his neighbor in regard to his dog going onto his yard. Crow said Jeremy Eugene Scott shoved him and slapped him in the face. Carver went to the house Scott supposedly lived in and met with an elderly woman, who said he wasn't there. Sgt. Richard Berry heard a noise coming toward the back of the house. Deputies told the woman they wanted Scott's side of what happened. She excused herself before she came back and said Scott was inside. Deputies found the man hiding inside a dryer. Scott became belligerent and resisted deputies. He was taken outside where he tried pulling away from deputies. Scott, who had warrants, was being transported to jail when he knocked himself out by banging his head on the patrol cage. He was cleared after going to the emergency room and taken to jail.
