Deputies stayed busy New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with intoxicated drivers in the same area.
Just after 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Pete Broderick observed a Toyota Corolla traveling on Water Avenue with no headlights. The vehicle then ran the stop sign at the intersection of Water Avenue and Choctaw Street, and Broderick performed a traffic stop. Mark Allen Keys appeared intoxicated and had a cup of beer inside the vehicle. Keys admitted to drinking alcohol and said he had just left the bar and was driving home. Keys was arrested after a field sobriety test, and asked deputies what happens on someone’s second DUI. He was transported to jail and booked for the offense.
On Dec. 31, Sgt. Broderick noticed a truck fail to stop at the four-way signs on Water Avenue and Choctaw Street. Broderick conducted a traffic stop on Constance Melton, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Melton admitted to consuming alcohol at Dewain’s Place, and said she got free drinks all night. She was arrested after a field sobriety test, but tried to flee from deputies while handcuffed. Melton didn’t make it far before she was brought back to the patrol vehicle, wherein she continued to struggle with deputies. She was brought to county jail and had to be put in a restraint chair.
Deputy Kile Turley and other deputies were at Del Rancho just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 3 when employees asked them to check on a vehicle in the drive-thru. They advised the occupants had passed out after they order food. Turley could see the driver and the two other occupants asleep inside the vehicle. The driver, Rochelle Locust, appeared confused after she awoke and was told to exit the vehicle. She admitted to smoking marijuana earlier. Locust told Turley she had arthritis in her back and legs and couldn’t do the balancing tests. Locust was arrested after a field sobriety test and transported to jail. She told Turley she didn’t do anything wrong, and the deputy reminded her that she could have hurt herself or someone else while she was driving under the influence. She responded, “Yeah, I could have, but luckily I passed out in the drive-thru and not on the road.”
Sgt. Ryan Robison was called to 520 Road on New Year’s Eve in regard to a domestic dispute between a father and daughter. Deputies had responded earlier to the same address for the same dispute, but they were able to diffuse the situation. Dispatch advised the father was holding Jessica Spear on the ground until deputies arrived. Spear was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
