A woman said she doesn't remember driving through a gate and damaging property.
On Dec. 31, Sheriff's Deputy James Carver was dispatched to Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity in regard to damaged property. Gabriel Mouse said that the fence on the property was lying on the ground, and she determined that it had been hit. Video footage showed a white Jeep run through the gate. Carver said it looked like the same Jeep for which deputies were called earlier that night because the driver was unresponsive to the caller. Carver met with the woman who owns the Jeep and she claimed she didn't remember striking the gate. She said she'd take care of the damages, which is estimated to be $45,000.
On Jan. 4, Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to South 573 Road after a fence was vandalized. Dispatchers advised that a landlord called a wrecker company to haul off property and the "tenant" was armed with a firearm and refused to move for the wrecker. The landlord, Joey Young, said he gave Kristopher Guinn until Jan. 1 to remove vehicles and campers. Hendley explained to Young that Guinn's were actually on a family member's property and he had permission to keep it there. The deputy told Young it wasn't his property to tow off. Guinn and his family member said they don't have or own a gun, and Young said he never saw one, either. The person who called in the report said they weren't sure if Guinn was holding a gun during the incident.
Sheriff's Deputy Billy Jackson was called to the Garden Walk apartments on Jan. 1 due to an intoxicated man who was singing "loudly." Jackson could see a light coming from the wooded area nearby and told the person to come out. Robert White refused to comply and was found trying to hide from the deputy. White was arrested for public drunkenness and booked.
