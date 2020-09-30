A girl said a man told her to get in his truck as she was jogging.
On Sept. 28, Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault took a report from a 15-year-old who said a man approached her while she was jogging. The girl said a man in a lime green trucked pulled up to her and asked if she needed a ride. The girl said she didn't, and the man continued to follow her. She said he told her she needed to get in his truck. The girl showed the man she was armed with a can of mace and told him she would spray him if he didn't leave. The girl said he drove off.
On Sept. 25, a man filed a report with the sheriff's office that his ex-wife committed perjury on the stand in front of special district Judge Jerry Moore. The man said his ex-wife said she didn't receive child support for July 2019. The man provided money orders dated for July 2019 and August 2019 that were cashed in Tulsa.
A woman told authorities she purchased three purses online Sept. 28. She said she found a bottle of pills in the bottom of one of the purses. There were four different types of pills in the bottle: Gabapentin, clonazepam, amphetamine, and Vyvanse.
Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to East 630 Road on Sept. 27 to investigate a vehicle in the roadway. A blue Honda Accord was blocking traffic and unoccupied. Ward said several people stopped and said the vehicle had been there since Sept. 24.
