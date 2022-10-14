Two convicted felons were found with 52 grams of a substance deputies believed to be meth and fentanyl during a traffic stop.
On Oct. 7, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgts. Brad Baker and Richard Berry conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 82 for a defective brake lamp. Charles Hagen said his driver's license was suspended, but Christopher Helton said his wasn't. Baker was waiting on dispatch to returned the men's information when he had his K-9, Crush, perform an air sniff on the vehicle. Crush alerted on the passenger side. Baker observed Helton moving rapidly inside the vehicle and he was told to step out. Berry searched Helton and found a handgun magazine in his pocket. Hagen was detained and said he and Helton were convicted felons. Helton told deputies where the gun was, and Baker located a loaded Smith and Wesson in the glove box. Baker also found four baggies of what he believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl. Marijuana, three digital scales, and unused baggies were found in the vehicle as well. Both men were booked on charges of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.
Sgt. Pete Broderick responded to reports of a physical domestic in Park Hill on Oct. 7. Dispatch advised the male subject left in a white Tahoe and an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop. Broderick arrived to assist and could see the man running from the trooper. Joseph McGraw was caught after a foot pursuit and said he didn't want to get into any more trouble, since he was a felon. The man said he and the victim were arguing, and he had a friend drive him away from the residence. Broderick spoke with the victim and noticed injuries. She said the two got into an argument and it became physical. Broderick could see a rifle and a BB gun in the residence. The woman said she is also a convicted felon, but she had nothing to do with the rifle. McGraw was booked into jail on charges of domestic assault and felon in possession of a firearm.
On Oct. 10, Deputy Tanner Hendley was called to Hulbert for an animal complaint. A man said his neighbor's aggressive dog was on his property and it was showing its teeth. He said he was afraid to let his children play in the yard due to the aggressive animal. Hendley went to the owners' residence, and two of the three dogs came at him. The deputy had to spray mace at the dogs to get out of his patrol vehicle. The owner was cited and given a court date.
