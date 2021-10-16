Deputies said evidence in a road rage incident didn't add up to what a group of men claimed had happened.
On Oct. 12, Cherokee County Sheriff's Lt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to Acuff Avenue on a report of a vandalism. Dispatch advised the caller reported seeing two Hispanic men bust out her car windows. Dispatch told Rye the men were at a trailer on Winsett Lane, with a group of up to 10 people. The victim's boyfriend flagged down Rye and said the incident occurred because the two men chased him in a Jeep and tried to run him off the road. The man said an SUV joined and chased him to the residence on Acuff Avenue. He told Rye the men broke the windows of his girlfriend's car, so he grabbed a baseball bat and busted out their windows, too. During the encounter, a woman shoved the victim out of the way and was hit as the SUV tried to drive away. Those two men told Rye they were called racist names by a man who had a baseball bat. The men claimed they were parked at their residence when the bat-wielding man showed up and busted their windows. Rye didn't see broken glass on the ground where the vehicles were parked, and noticed cameras on the residence that pointed toward the vehicles. The men told Rye the cameras worked, but weren't filming at the time of the incident due to lack of memory. Rye returned to Acuff Avenue and called EMS to check on the injured woman. Those at the scene showed Rye the broken glass on the roadway. One of the Hispanic men was questioned about the glass, and he stated it must have fallen out when he went to see where the other people lived. The man was confronted for allegedly lying to Rye about being on Acuff Avenue and claimed he got confused. The second Hispanic man left the area before filling out a statement, and hung up on Rye when called to come back.
Deputy Rick Ward took a walk-in report from a woman who said a former contractor had trespassed. On Oct. 14, the woman said she fired the contractor because of negligence and poor workmanship. She said he continued to send his employees to her residence although his services were terminated.
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Oct. 13. A woman said a man assaulted her after she woke him to answer the door. She told Tannehill the man threw items at her and hit her in the head with his fists. Tannehill couldn't locate the man, but dispatch advised he had a warrant for domestic assault and battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.