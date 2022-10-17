An intoxicated man busted out the window of a deputy's vehicle while being taken to jail.
On Oct. 14, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgts. Brad Baker and Pete Broderick responded to West 888 Road on Oct. 14 in regard to a man who was jumping in front of traffic and refusing to let drivers leave. Jamie Unger told deputies he needed a ride and they offered to take him to Walmart. A man on a bicycle rode up and Unger stepped in front of him, refusing to allow him to leave. Deputies had to tell Unger to step aside several times. Baker believed the man was under the influence but couldn't smell alcohol. Unger agreed to leave with Broderick but had him stop at the Caney Ridge Store. Unger initially refused to get out of the patrol vehicle but eventually did. Unger then stood in front of Baker's vehicle to prevent him from leaving. The man was told to move several times before he ran inside the store. Baker spoke with Broderick and the two decided Unger was going be an issue for people in the store. They walked in while the owner was telling Unger to leave. A struggle ensued between Unger, Broderick, and Baker and the three made it outside. Baker said they struggled for some time before they eventually grew tired. Baker drew his Taser and struck the man. Unger fell to the ground and was still fighting with deputies. He was eventually arrested and taken to jail. Baker was driving behind Broderick, who was transporting the man, and he could see movement in the vehicle and Broderick swerving on the road. Broderick told dispatch and additional deputies that Unger kicked and busted his windshield. Broderick pulled over to meet Deputy Nick Chute, who had a transport cage. He said Unger bit him on the arm. All three deputies struggled with the man as they were taking him to Chute's vehicle. Once at the jail, Chute said, Unger kicked him in his groin area. Unger was booked for public intoxication, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and destruction of property.
On Oct. 14, Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to South 460 Road on Oct. 14 to investigate a report of a domestic assault. A man said Daeqwan Leathers became upset about getting a ride to court in Muskogee County. Leathers allegedly grabbed the man's car keys and the two got into an altercation. It was reported that Leathers punched the man in the face two times and Ward could see his injuries. Ward was advised Leathers was near Coos Thompson Road. The deputy found Leathers and told him he was going to be arrested. Leathers told the deputy he wasn't going to jail before he fled. A family member of Leathers pulled up nearby and he jumped into the vehicle. Ward told the person to remove the keys from the vehicle, and they did. Officers with the Hulbert Police Department came in and arrested Leathers. He was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery and resisting arrest.
On Oct. 10, Deputy Chute was called to reports of a protective order violation in the area of West 758 Road. A woman said she has a permanent protective order against her ex-husband in place, and he showed up to her house that day. She said the man was there to see his child and left the property when she told him he wouldn't be allowed to see the kid.
