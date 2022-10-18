A business took a $6,000 loss after several stolen checks were cashed.
Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Rick Ward responded to a business on Oct. 10 to investigate check fraud and a burglary. The owners said they were contacted by the bank in regard to a man who was trying to cash a company check. The man with the check left the bank. The owners provided Ward six copies of cashed checks that they didnâ€™t issue. The six checks totaled $6,023. The three names to which the checks were written were not anyone employed at the company. The owners said they had an incident wherein they let go an employee, and a set of keys to their office went missing a week before the manâ€™s employment was terminated.
On Oct. 12, Deputy Tanner Hendley was called to Clear Creek Store in reference to a domestic disturbance. EMS was also called to the store after an injured woman told employees she was assaulted by her boyfriend. The woman told Hendley her boyfriend struck her in the nose, jaw, chin, and mouth the day before. She said she was able to convince the man to go with her to the store, where she asked employees to call for help.
On Oct. 13, Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to Midway Store on an assault and battery report. A woman said Ronald Meisner had attacked and harassed her. She had several bruises on her body and told Stephens it was from an incident three days earlier, when she and Meisner were arguing. Stephens met with Meisner, who admitted the two had hit one another during an aragument. Deputies searched the man and found six hydrocodone pills. Meisner was transported to jail and booked for domestic assault and battery and possession of a controlled dangerous without a valid prescription.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.