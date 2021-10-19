The driver of a motorcycle was arrested after deputies found marijuana, a loaded firearm, and no proper motorcycle endorsement.
On Oct. 16, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brad Baker was on patrol when he noticed a motorcycle with no license plate in front of him. Baker initiated a traffic stop, but the motorcycle continued for over a mile until the rider pulled into a driveway in Adair County. Gary Neugin was taken to the ground after he refused to get off the bike. Neugin had a strong odor of marijuana coming from his person. He told Baker he had marijuana inside his backpack and a pipe in his pocket. Neugin also said he had a loaded firearm in his backpack. Baker checked the man’s information, and he didn’t have the required motorcycle endorsement to be piloting the motorcycle. Neugin was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking.
Deputy Joseph Burkett was dispatched to Spears Road on Oct. 17 in regard to a single-vehicle crash. Dispatch advised the vehicle drove westbound on 750 Road, and Burkett found the vehicle stalled on the roadway. The driver was slumped over the steering wheel with his foot on the brake. Burkett told Thomas Mouse to turn the engine off, and the man complied. Mouse said he had been drinking alcohol and that he was tired. Dispatch advised Mouse had a warrant and his driver’s license was suspended. Mouse was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
On Oct. 19, Deputy Kile Turley noticed the tag lights on a vehicle were not operating, and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle sped away and ran a stop light while turning onto Allen Road. The driver pulled over and Turley made contact with the four occupants. Dispatch advised insurance was not confirmed and the deputy called for a wrecker to get the vehicle. Turley could smell alcohol and determined the owner of the vehicle, Faye Burris, was intoxicated. Turley searched and found two catalytic converters in the trunk. The three occupants said they had only been in the vehicle for 10 minutes before the traffic stop. Burris said her vehicle was stolen last week and she didn’t report it to authorities. She claimed to have found her vehicle on Fourth Street and that she never looked in the trunk. Burris said whoever took her vehicle must have put the converters in the trunk. Burris was transported to jail for public intoxication while the others were released.
