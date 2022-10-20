An intoxicated woman appeared to be confused on where she lived.
On Oct. 19, Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies Kevin McFarland and Ryan Patton were dispatched to Garden Walk apartments because of an intoxicated woman who claimed she lived there. The woman already left the property as deputies were arriving and they spotted her staggering nearby. McFarland said Mikayla Dawn Mouse fell down face-first in a grassy area. Mouse told the deputies she was walking home to the apartments but pointed away from the apartment while describing which direction that was. The woman had an almost empty bottle of vodka in her pocket and McFarland said she was verbally abusive to Patton. Mouse was arrested for public drunkenness and continued to berate detention officers.
Deputy Patton was called to Fort Gibson on Oct. 15 in regard to a physical domestic incident. Patton arrived and could hear people arguing inside the residence. Lykurkus McKnight said he and the victim were fighting when his phone was knocked from his hand. He said the phone struck the woman in the face. The woman advised she didn't want to fill out a report and didn't want to speak with any domestic violence advocates. She had a large cut to her face and said she'd drive herself to the emergency room. She told dispatchers that McKnight threw his phone at her and she hid in the bathroom. McKnight was arrested for assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
On Oct. 13, Deputy Rick Ward responded to a business on South Muskogee Avenue to investigate a report of embezzlement. A man said a woman left the company after she was confronted about missing bank deposits. He said two separate deposits totaling $1,200 in cash was never put into the account. He also said $60 in petty cash was missing the day the woman left the company. An employee who had the conversation with the woman over the missing deposits said she became defensive and never returned to work after her lunch break. She said the woman texted her and said she didn't feel comfortable working for the company.
